Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERMAY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of ERMAY opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Eramet has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

