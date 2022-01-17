CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

CURI opened at $5.47 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

