Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $45.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

