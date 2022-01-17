Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.93 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $703,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $13.84 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

