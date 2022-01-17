Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $494.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.92. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

