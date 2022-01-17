Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 102.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.