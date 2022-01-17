CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 155,774 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,580 shares of company stock worth $107,096,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

