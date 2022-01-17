IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 8,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $591,097.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,149. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

