IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 7,227 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

NYSE UE opened at $19.48 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.