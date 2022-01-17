IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,439,000 after acquiring an additional 319,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 1,664,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

