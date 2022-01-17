IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.05 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

