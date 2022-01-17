American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Finance Trust worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

AFIN stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

