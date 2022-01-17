World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,046 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $43.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

