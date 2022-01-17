Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

