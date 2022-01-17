MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

