SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $78.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.92.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

