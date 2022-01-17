Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 259.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,935 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 305,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $71.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

