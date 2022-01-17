Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Whiting Petroleum worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

