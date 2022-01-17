Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of ImmunityBio worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

