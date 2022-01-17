O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,028 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

