O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

