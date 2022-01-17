$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 million, a PE ratio of 125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.