Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.50

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,100 ($28.51) on Monday. Cardiff Property has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($22.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,188 ($29.70). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,019 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,920.02. The company has a market capitalization of £23.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Cardiff Property Company Profile

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

