MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MIN stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.