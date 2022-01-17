Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,558 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $185.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $148.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $185.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

