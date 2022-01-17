NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,329 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after acquiring an additional 154,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.65.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.60%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

