NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 90.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after buying an additional 706,939 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.