Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

