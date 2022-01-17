Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,489 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of MetLife worth $105,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

MET opened at $68.37 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

