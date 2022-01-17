Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after buying an additional 172,272 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

NYSE GFL opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.