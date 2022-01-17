Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Livent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 381,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Livent by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Livent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Livent by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

