World Asset Management Inc Sells 834 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $97,057,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

