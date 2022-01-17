Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 650,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 343,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 337,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTMI stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

