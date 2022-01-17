Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTM Technologies.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 650,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 343,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 337,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTMI stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.63.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.