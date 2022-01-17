adbank (ADB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,740.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $5,740.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.