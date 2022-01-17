Function X Price Tops $0.74 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Function X has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $304.01 million and approximately $750,049.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,697.21 or 0.99910335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00096997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00031990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00684785 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

