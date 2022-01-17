Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) PT Raised to GBX 400

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.43) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.36) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 316.20 ($4.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 326 ($4.43).

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.