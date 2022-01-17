Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 205 ($2.78) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($3.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50 ($3.09).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CNE opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.62) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.89. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 211 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £959.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.58), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($248,109.00).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.