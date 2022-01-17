$0.48 EPS Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 585.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

