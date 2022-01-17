Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PetIQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PetIQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.