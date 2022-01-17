Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $19,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE LW opened at $68.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

