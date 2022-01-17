State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 570 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $61.30 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

