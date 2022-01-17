Barclays PLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,940 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Evergy worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,464,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.