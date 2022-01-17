Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.18 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Hub Group worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

