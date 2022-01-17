CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,167,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.