Creative Planning Sells 1,704 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Best Buy by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $100.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

