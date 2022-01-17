The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $3,742,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $618,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 296,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $29,312,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 86.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $49.12 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.