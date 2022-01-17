iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98.

