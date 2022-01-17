Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,943 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 336,065 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,348,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 996,521 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

