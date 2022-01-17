Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $267,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

