Short Interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Declines By 48.2%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86. BTRS has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

